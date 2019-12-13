Doorbells with video camera systems helped Clarkston police nab a man who allegedly stole packages off two porches this week.
Detective Bryon Denny said the suspect was caught on video grabbing packages on the 1000 block of 12th Street and the 900 block of Maple Street and then riding away on a bike. Thanks to the doorbell monitoring systems, police were able to make an arrest Wednesday about 90 minutes after the first theft occurred.
Anthony G. Grogan, 32, of Clarkston, was cited for two counts of third-degree theft and released, Denny said.
Both of the alleged victims had Ring doorbells, the detective said. An app called “Neighbors” at ring.com automatically sent an email alert to police about the second incident, and the detective was able to contact the homeowner and view the footage.
The app lets people share, view and comment on crime and security information in their communities. Most of the posts are video clips shot by Ring doorbells and security cameras.
“Based on the videos, an officer was able to locate the suspect within 30 minutes,” Denny said. “I think everybody should have one of these doorbells.”
The “Neighbors” app by Ring also can be downloaded and used by people who don’t have video doorbells, Denny said.