Donkey and kid: a ‘meant to be’ match

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — When 6-year-old Keeley Graham met miniature donkey Pancake earlier this month, her mother said it was a “meant to be” match for her high-functioning autistic daughter.
“Keeley just fell in love with him,” Catie Graham said. “I thought, it would be perfect.”
The Kelso family is adopting Pancake and another miniature donkey named Tug on Sunday from Michal-Ann Watts, who recently opened up her Garlock Road farm as a satellite adoption center for Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.
Watts said she’s excited the Graham family is adopting the donkeys.
“I had a vision of Keeley being here and a donkey choosing her, and that’s what happened,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to find (the donkeys) loving forever homes,” she said. “What better mission than to serve kids?”
Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is a Texas-based organization that rescues abused, neglected and abandoned donkeys. It also runs an adoption program with satellite adoption centers in more than a dozen states.
Watts said she found out about the organization last year when searching for a donkey to adopt for her Castle Rock-area farm. After learning more, she decided to become a satellite adoption center, but she waited until spring to ease the donkeys’ transition from the desert to the Pacific Northwest.
Watts received her first eight donkeys July 12, and all are already in the adoption process, she said.
Along with adoptions, Watts will also be training rescued and wild donkeys to get them accustomed to domestic life. Peaceful Valley will bring her 15 by the end of the month, she said.
Watts and Graham have known each other for years and both work at Lower Columbia College. Graham said when Watts told her about the program, she thought it would be a great opportunity to get a donkey for Keeley to spend time with. Her daughter’s “calm time” is when she is outdoors, Graham said. Keeley loves animals and already spends time with the cows at their Kelso farm, Graham said. The donkeys can allow Keeley to socialize on her comfort level, she said.
Autism or autism spectrum disorder is a complex developmental disability that, in varying degrees, affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others.
Many autism intervention and therapy programs include animals, and many studies report they help autistic children improve their social interaction, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Donkeys are naturally calm and can provide a feeling of security and comfort, according to The Donkey Sanctuary. Working with donkeys can help children with autism develop the emotional and psychological capacity to deal with challenging and stressful situations in the real world, according to the organization.
Graham was surprised by how quickly Keeley and Pancake got along because she expected the donkey to be more timid around strangers.
When the family first met the donkeys, Tug walked right up to Keeley and sniffed her, Graham said. Pancake tried to climb into their laps and “melted everybody’s hearts,” she said.
“Seeing how naturally calm and gentle they were, we decided to get Pancake and a buddy,” Graham said.
The Grahams own Half-Pint Herefords, a 10-acre farm in Kelso. They often host play dates for fellow families from Kidspace Therapy, a Longview occupational therapy clinic for children with sensory, feeding, motor skills, emotional and social challenges. Graham said the farm visits allow the kids a non-judgmental place to play and see animals.
“With what we do with other kids, his (Pancake’s) good heart won’t go to waste,” she said.
Graham’s husband, James Graham, said they started attending Kidspace about two years ago and began hosting other families at their farm that fall. It’s been “neat” to see how the kids have developed, he said. They plan to work with the miniature donkeys to make sure they are comfortable with kids and introduce them to the Kidspace group, he said.
“Hopefully this will help trigger something positive in the other kids,” he said. “It has for my daughter.”
