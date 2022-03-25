Donation to Portland Habitat for Humanity: $8.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Habitat for Humanity for this region received its largest-ever charitable donation — $8.5 million — this week from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the private donation is equal to two years of fundraising for the nonprofit.
Steve Messinetti, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro East, said the money will be used to create housing for low income families — especially historically marginalized communities of color who have been blocked from economic opportunities.
“The transformational power of this gift cannot be overstated,” Messinetti said in a statement.
The contribution comes at a critical time as Oregon residents continue to feel the effects of an affordable housing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. According to the nonprofit, the median sales price for a single-family home in Portland was $511,000 in February, a 16% increase over the prior year. This past year Habitat Portland Region’s average first mortgage was $166,000 for 3- and 4-bedroom homes.
The donation is a small portion of nearly $4 billion that Scott donated to 465 nonprofits, she announced in a blog post Wednesday.
The philanthropist has donated more than $12 billion to charitable causes since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. As part of the divorce settlement, Scott received 4% of Amazon’s shares.
Scott, who is worth about $48 billion according to Forbes, signed the Giving Pledge through which many billionaires have promised to donate more than half of their wealth.