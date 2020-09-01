Donation allows LCSC to sustain portion of the TRIO program

A $107,000 contribution from an anonymous donor will allow Lewis-Clark State College to keep portions of its TRIO Student Support Services program, which was set to be discontinued this week.
The money will be used to retain an academic coach, support a tutoring center and provide additional financial assistance to students who were enrolled in the program.
Last month, the United States Department of Education informed LCSC that a five-year federal grant renewal application funding the program had not been renewed. The grant provided the college with $374,551 annually over the last five years.
“The donor in particular cares about student access to higher education and student success. It’s a very generous gift,” said Andy Hanson, the college’s vice president for student affairs, in a news release.
The program helps first-generation, low-income students, and those with disabilities. It’s been housed at the college for 32 years and served around 165 students last year.
After hearing about the success of TRIO, the donor, whose only stipulation was to remain anonymous, decided to give the college funds so the program can continue in a limited capacity for one more year.
“TRIO serves as an example and benchmark on how it’s done right,” Hanson said. “It’s a very successful program that involves lots of students, builds skills and confidence, and produces outcomes.”
About 75 percent of LCSC’s students are first-generation college students, who made up 65 percent of the fall 2019 honor roll, according to the release.
Hanson said the students in the program had higher retention and graduation rates than LCSC’s overall average because of the advising and instruction that TRIO provides.
The program in its full form provided students with peer tutoring, and academic and career advising. Students were also taught studying skills, time management and good note-taking and test-taking practices.
When the grant was not renewed last month, the college eliminated three academic advisers and also lost $10,000 in scholarship funds that helped between six to eight students a semester.
LCSC can apply for TRIO grant funding again in 2025.
