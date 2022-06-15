U.S. Highway 95 four miles south of Lapwai is expected to be shut down to one lane of traffic until the end of the week following a section of pavement that was washed out by floodwaters, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Tuesday.
And the Nez Perce County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Tuesday after excessive rainfall throughout the weekend caused rivers and creeks to rise, flooding homes and private property in the area.
Megan Jahns, spokeswoman for the transportation department, said road crews are currently replacing parts of the roadway that were washed out over the weekend and placing large boulders against the bank to shield the rest of the highway from caving in.
“We were thinking at one point we might have to shut down all of (U.S. Highway) 95,” Jahns said, referring to the extent of damage caused by the flooding of Lapwai Creek that runs adjacent to the roadway.
Jared Hopkins, operations engineer for the department, said an excavator was brought onto the scene Monday to place the large boulders against the bank and save what remained of the northbound lane. In one spot, Hopkins said the pavement had washed away to the center.
Hopkins said the goal is to have both lanes open with an asphalt surface as soon as possible and more permanent repairs will be made later this summer.
That section of the highway appears to be the worst in the area, Jahns said.
“I did hear on (State) Highway 6 between Potlatch and Deary there was water over the road. But not bad enough to close the road. Drivers should just slow down and pass with caution.”
The Nez Perce County commissioners said in a news release Tuesday that the county’s road and bridge department, sheriff’s office and Office of Emergency Management responded throughout the weekend to calls of rising water. Sand and sandbags were delivered to key locations Monday morning to help protect private homes and properties as the rain continued.
Empty sandbags are available at the sheriff’s office for public use by calling (208) 799-3131, the commissioners said.
Roads that have been affected by the rain and are areas to avoid include the Reubens-Gifford Road near Lookout; Rock Creek Road; Southwick Grade; Bobbitt Bench; Cherry Lane Bridge; Fuecht Road; and Webb Road.
The emergency operations center for the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County has been activated to handle emergency response efforts. Crews will continue to respond to areas affected by floods and will provide updates as needed, the commissioners said.
According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to taper off for a couple of days but will likely return Friday night.
“The worst of the rain is over — that’s good,” said Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“It looks like we’ll have warmer weather through Friday, but that’s the best day. We’ll have a really good southerly warm flow ahead of another trough and again a threat of a thunderstorm Friday evening.”
Nisbet said temperatures will cool again Saturday and Sunday with reduced chances of rain over the weekend.
“Long range, it looks like maybe Monday there’s still a potential for rain and then it moves out of the region. Thereafter, it looks like another system from the Gulf of Alaska will move in by the following Thursday. There could be periods of rain for eight to 14 days with below-normal temperatures and, for Lewiston, near-normal precipitation.”
For comparison, Nisbet said on Monday Lewiston’s high temperature was 54 degrees — the normal low temperature for this time of year is 53 degrees, she said.
As for rainfall, normal precipitation for Lewiston from Oct. 1, which is the start of the water year, to Tuesday is 10.72 inches. As of midnight Tuesday Lewiston had 13.61 inches of rainfall and most of that above-normal precipitation has been coming down since April 30, she said.
