Caleb Bennett got the crowd rocking with an acrobatic bareback ride that ultimately didn’t count for points but scored high in entertainment value at the Lewiston Roundup on Friday night.
The Corvallis, Mont., cowboy and his draw, Steppin Dynamite, bolted out of the chute on Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night. But Steppin Dynamite tucked his head under his torso, took a misstep and somersaulted forward with Bennett still on his back.
The cowboy adroitly avoided getting crushed and somehow stayed on the horse, who immediately popped to its feet, still bucking. The crowd of 3,657 rodeo fans went nuts and announcer Will Rasmussen was blown away.
“Do you believe what you just saw?” he said incredulously. “Man, that scared me to death.”
It was the most athletic move by horse or rider of the night.
Jamie Howlett, of Rapid City, S.D., had the top bareback ride of the night Friday on Pick UP Sticks, scoring an 85.
“I just stayed positioned and hoped that the horse would do his job,” Howlett said. “He’s a real nice bucking horse.”
Denell Henderson also displayed some impressive acrobatics in the steer wrestling competition. The Damascus, Ark., cowboy, with his horse at full sprint, slid to its side, stretched his body and cantilevered himself over the dirt. He was mostly off the speeding horse but his legs were somehow still in the saddle.
With perfect timing he pounced, landed on the steer, twisted its neck and rolled it onto its back. It all happened in a flash, just 4.5 seconds. Henderson, leading the rookie of the year race, had the fastest time of the night, but it wasn’t quick enough to take the overall lead held by Justin Shaffer with 3.7 seconds.
Bull rider Josh Frost, ranked 11th in the world standings and wearing a pink shirt and green chaps, made the 8-second buzzer with nothing to spare, but it was a good ride on the big spinning monster. He scored an 81.5 for the best ride of the night.
Frost said he’d never ridden Lil’ Bit Strong before, but his summer traveling partner, Sean Lynch, of Australia, stayed on him at Billings, Mont.
“So I’d seen him once before and knew he was a pretty good one,” Frost said. “So I was excited to come get on him. (Sean) just told me he’s real good and to bear down. It’s pretty simple most of the time. I’d seen video of him and he did go left a couple of times. But with Sean, he went out there around to the right, and that was the same trip he had with me. So I was pretty happy with him.”
McKenzie Triplett, of Lewiston, took first place for the night in amatuer barrels with an 18.18-second ride. Tripplett just got her 10-year-old horse, Cherry Pie, in February and the team set their sights high.
“That little boy right there poured his heart out for me,” Triplett said, her voice full of raw pride. “This is my first big rodeo on him. He’s the best thing that happened to me in my entire life. He can give me everything he’s got, plus more. I’ve been working my butt off this year to make it right.”
Christine Laughlin, of Pueblo, Colo., had the speediest trip around the barrels to win Friday night’s pro barrel race. She crossed the line in 17.51 seconds to finish in the top six for the week.
Isaac Diaz, of Desdemona, Texas, had the best ride in the Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc competition. He scored 82.5 by staying atop Showbiz, a high-jumping, big-kicking bronc.
Diaz said he had no idea the top ride of the night would earn him a pristine new Pendleton blanket in the name of famed saddle bronc rider and Nez Perce legend Jackson Sundown, whom the event is named after. He carefully folded the prize and placed it back in its box after Roundup board member Nakia Williamson made the presentation.
Diaz’s ride on Showbiz was a long time coming.
“I’ve been watching that horse for years and years,” he said. “For 14 years. I’ve wanted to ride him for that long.”
Kimberly Williams, of Pendleton, Ore., had the only successful go in the breakaway roping competition Friday. She lassoed her calf and screeched her horse to a halt in 3.5 seconds.
TICKETS
Where: Little Red Barn in the North 40 parking lot, 2981 Thain Grade, Lewiston.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Online: www.lewistonroundup.com
PERFORMANCES
What: final performance, today.
Where: Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.
When: Gates open at 4:59 p.m.; performance begins at 6:59 p.m. today
PARADE
Where: Downtown Lewiston.
When: 9:59 a.m. today.