There’s a great story about when ol’ Elijah was running away from Queen Jezebel and hid in a cave in the desert, waiting for instructions from God.
While ol’ Elijah was trembling in his boots, a mighty wind blew through but God was not in the wind. Then an earthquake struck and after that a fierce fire broke out. But God was not in those events, either.
Then there came a gentle whisper and, lo and behold, that was God, who said to Elijah, “Elijah, quit being a weenie. Cowboy up and get out there and do the business I gave you to do,” — or words to that effect.
The point being, the word of truth is often not the one making the most racket. Sometimes it’s the smaller voices we need to pay attention to, and in this case it’s the voices of youngsters still too young to vote or make public policy who are telling us grownups climate change is real and we are running out of time to do something about it.
Two years ago, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, gave world leaders at the United Nations a tongue-lashing when she said: “For more than 30 years the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away.”
At the time, Thunberg was lauded by some and reviled by others who dismissed her as “just a kid” and a thorn in their sides who didn’t really understand what she was talking about.
I thought that was a big mistake. Even though I don’t know all that much about climate change, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the climate, not only around the world but in our own backyards, has changed dramatically from just a few decades ago. Old-timers around here, of which I’m quickly becoming one, reminisce about how deep the snow was when they were younger and how nobody on the Camas Prairie since the time of the Big Bang had seen summer temperatures in the triple digits.
Now things like that are happening almost every year. And it’s downright scary.
Even if I did not believe in climate change (I do), one thing that is indisputable is that it will be my grandchildren and yours who will be dealing with this evolving, increasingly populated planet in the not-too-distant future. And while I no more would save my weekly garbage for my children to pass along as an inheritance, I cannot stomach the thought of handing over to them a decimated planet just so I can live high on the hog now.
It’s the wee, small voices of these youngsters telling us that it’s their future we’re gambling with and they are pleading not to be ignored. Just like ol’ Elijah, it’s time to crawl out of our caves, get back on the horse and figure out how to solve this problem.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.