Domino case headed for October trial

ASOTIN — A case involving a controversial arrest in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot, viral social media posts and numerous court appearances is now headed toward trial.
Mark A. Domino, 53, who was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer last year, will present his case to a six-person jury Oct. 8-9 in Asotin County District Court. He is represented by Clarkston attorney Neil Cox.
Domino was arrested in June of 2019 after Clarkston police were called about a suspected vehicle prowler at Walmart. Domino, who works at the store, had actually opened the doors of his own vehicle.
When police arrived, he allegedly refused to comply with orders and was subsequently tased and taken to the ground. His arrest was captured on cellphone videos and widely shared on social media.
The case appeared to be resolved last fall when Domino verbally accepted a deal offered by city attorney Todd Richardson. The agreement called for dismissal of the misdemeanor charges if Domino agreed not to take legal action and remained crime-free for 90 days.
However, Domino said he couldn’t sign the final paperwork because “the charges should’ve never been filed in the first place.”
“The city was definitely in the wrong,” he told the Lewiston Tribune on Tuesday. “The agreement he offered was like a slap in the face of my intelligence. It covered everyone under the sun except me. Maybe I don’t want to sue the city and police, but maybe I do want to sue Whitcom or the person who called 911 with malicious information.”
According to court documents, a dispatcher for Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center erroneously told officers the caller said a suspect matching Domino’s description, a Black man with a backpack, had opened the doors of multiple vehicles. The caller reportedly said the suspect had keys in his hand, possibly in an attempt to make it look like he had access to the vehicle.
Richardson will handle the prosecution when the case goes to trial. District Court Judge Tina Kernan said the six jurors and one alternate will be required to wear masks and social distance at the two-day proceeding. A pretrial hearing was set for 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
