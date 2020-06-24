The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office filed two more felony charges against a Culdesac man arrested Saturday on a domestic violence charge.
Brian L. Dunn, 60, faces two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Deputies say Dunn had a .30-06 bolt-action rifle and a .22-caliber Marlin rifle in his possession. Dunn has a felony drug possession conviction from 2009 in Yolo County, Calif., court records said.
Dunn was arraigned by video again Tuesday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where he was informed of the two new felony charges against him.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept the $5,000 bond she set in the domestic battery case in place and reminded Dunn his preliminary hearing July 1 for felony domestic battery will also serve as a preliminary hearing on the new charges.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each count.