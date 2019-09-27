The 20th annual Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse Conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today at the Quality Inn Conference Center in Clarkston.
The conference, organized by the YWCA, will feature workshops on the history of violence against women, missing and murdered indigenous women, survivors panel, compassion fatigue and hard questions in sexual assault cases. The keynote address will focus on language and bias.
The cost is $85 for general admission, $40 for students and $20 for law enforcement. A light breakfast and lunch are included.