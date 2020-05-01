Carlo Montebon and his wife, Kylie, are big believers in giving back to the community they call home.
The owners of Grocery Outlet off of Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards have given of their time and energy since moving to the community in 2017 from central Washington. But with the onset of the coronavirus and the economic downturn it has inflicted, the Montebons’ generosity has ratcheted up to meet the growing needs.
Craig Clohessy: Could you share a little bit about what organizations have been helped and your philosophy about giving back?
Carlo Montebon: Let me go into a little bit of detail about that. ... Every Grocery Outlet is independently owned and operated. We listen to our customers and then we try to give back what we can. When this first started, we started noticing blips here and there throughout the community.
Kylie and I sat down and we looked at each other and said, “OK, what do we have coming in that we can afford to donate — buy ourselves and donate?” ... It turned into this weekly thing for us.
On March 21, we donated a pallet of toilet paper to St. Vincent De Paul. The week after that, we noticed that the food banks were kind of getting slim, and we heard that there were more people in line. We took a pallet of ramen (noodles) that came and decided to just buy it outright and then donate it. We put a post out (on social media) apologizing to our customers, but the need for the community was greater. The week after, based off of our post, we had a good friend of ours that reached out and said, “Hey, you’re doing all these things, is there really that much need?” He committed to a lot of money, and with that money, he was able to buy a full bin of apples for Salvation Army, and I kind of sprinkled in half a pallet of cereal.
CC: You followed that with a price reduction on pet food to a local animal rescue group and added to a donation of potatoes to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston and Asotin County Food Bank in Clarkston.
CM: For us, it is always staying in tune with the community. We always advertise that we’re a community store and we really, really feel that we love our town and why wouldn’t we help out?
CC: Grocery store workers are truly on the front lines and essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. How have you and your employees responded and what is being done to ensure your employees and customers are staying safe?
CM: (We’ve followed the) recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We made masks as part of the uniform (requirement) a couple weeks ago. We have dedicated personnel that are going though the store every half-hour (to) hour literally wiping anything down that a customer can touch. We’re hoping with the masks, that our customers follow our lead. ... I think there’s talk that other retailers are going to start requiring masks.
CC: So how did you and your wife, Kylie, come to be owners in the Grocery Outlet chain of stores?
CM: We moved here from Cashmere, Wash. It’s a small little town below Leavenworth, and we had lived there our entire lives. I was a route salesman for a bread company for 10 years. (At that time) the Wenatchee Grocery Outlet transitioned to new owners, Mike and Michelle Martin. ... Mike pulled me aside and said, “Hey Carlo, let me tell you about what I’m doing.” ... The next day I put in my resume and trained at their store.
When my training was over, we saw Lewiston come up and we drove down for a couple days and looked at the area. ... What we really liked about it was there was still this small-town feel to it and that’s what we always wanted was to be in a smaller community where we could know our neighbors, know people coming into the store, just kind of focus on something community-driven.
We put our name in the hat (to purchase the Lewiston) Grocery Outlet. ... In January of 2017, we bought it off of the previous owner, Ron Reynolds.
CC: Is there anything you would like to add?
CM: I just want people in the community to realize that we are very serious when we communicate that we are a community store, and that we want them to know that we are always going to do our part. Before it was sponsoring kids teams, now it’s kind of converted into making our community stronger. ... We’re here for the community and if we’re going to be here for the long run, why wouldn’t we kind of help lift it up?
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Carlo Montebon
Age: 36
Title/occupation: Owner/operator of Lewiston Grocery Outlet.
Family: Wife, Kylie; sons Ryan, 10, Eli, 8, and Theo, 3.
Education: High school diploma.
Work history: Been doing retail for almost 20 years.
Hobbies/interests: Golfing and maybe picking up clay pigeons again.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: Took four years of PC and network administration classes and certifications only to find out it was not a passion.