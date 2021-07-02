Doing what it takes to ensure a fire-free Fourth of July

Karst Riggers is quick to downplay his role as fire marshal for Asotin County.
But recent actions he has taken in that position, with the blessing of the county commissioners, will hopefully make the area safer during this stretch of triple-digit days and the coming Fourth of July weekend.
Craig Clohessy: It’s hot and incredibly dry already this summer, two extremes that could lead to a bad outcome going into this Fourth of July weekend. In your role as fire marshal, you first recommended a burn ban, followed by a ban on fireworks within the unincorporated county. Both actions were approved by the county commissioners. Talk more about the need for those actions.
Karst Riggers: We felt it was needed this year, earlier than previous years. We typically don’t look to put the burn ban on or haven’t had to put the burn ban on until the second week of July or third week of July. But this year being unusually hot and dry, we felt that it was necessary to put it on sooner and so we did that the middle of June — June 14. Then just here recently, since temperatures and precipitation has continued to be unusual, we followed that up with the fireworks ban. Obviously this week has been very hot, so leading up to the Fourth of July we felt it was necessary to put the fireworks ban on at this time.
CC: What else can people do to lessen fire concerns during these extreme heat and drought conditions?
KR: I think for the most part, you just need to be careful, be aware of your surroundings. If you’re working outside, or on equipment, mowing a dry field ... it only takes a spark to ignite this dry grass. It’s always good if you have to do something like that, clear significant space around you or have somebody with you with adequate amounts of water to look for potential fire that’s started and be able to put out quickly.
CC: Talk a little bit about what your role is as fire marshal.
KR: Basically as fire marshal, I consult with the fire department and work very well with (Asotin County Fire Chief) Noel Hardin. My main role is to issue the burn ban and also work to revise any ordinances that apply to burn bans or fireworks.
From the building side of it, as fire marshal we apply the fire code to developments and buildings. The only thing we don’t do that a lot of jurisdictions, bigger jurisdictions, would do is annual fire inspections. That’s just because of the manpower we don’t have to do that. Really, my main part is enacting the burn ban, putting it on and taking it off and also the issue with the fireworks come this time of the year.
CC: Your main job is as county building official and planner. You’ve been with Asotin County for 28 years. Are you seeing an increase in construction coming out of the pandemic?
KR: We haven’t yet. Since the pandemic started, building material prices have significantly increased and that has led to a slowdown lately of construction for new homes and any smaller projects too — additions, remodels. I don’t think we are fully out of it yet. I think as building prices come down, and hopefully they will, things will start to take off again. I believe the people coming into the area, moving into the area will help with picking that up.
CC: Is residential construction keeping pace with the need for both owner-occupied homes and rental housing?
KR: We’re hearing that rental housing is still in demand. We see mostly owner-occupied homes that are being built. We did just see a bigger development come in last year that’s being finished up within the next month or two. That was a rental project, so it will fill a big void. But with that, we’re still hearing that there’s a need for rental units.
CC: You grew up a farm kid in Nezperce. Do you continue to help out on the family farm?
KR: Yeah, I go up there in the springtime and during harvest time and then fall work too. I spend a lot of time up there throughout the year helping with the family farm.
CC: What led you from the family farm to your career in the building department with Asotin County?
KR: After high school I attended the University of Idaho and got into the landscape architecture program. After I graduated in 1991, I came down to Clarkston to work for a local landscape architect for a couple years and then worked into the planning duties with Asotin County.
We’ve had a lot of changes over the years. One of the biggest changes that we did was in 2001 with the addition of zoning codes. ... That zoning in 2001 really helped out to get commercial where commercial should be and residential with residential.
It’s interesting. It’s sometimes frustrating, but sometimes satisfying.
CC: Sounds a bit like life.
KR: Yes, exactly. I found a long time ago in this business you make a lot of people happy and you don’t make a lot of people happy.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
KR: My role as fire marshal is not as significant as a fire chief or fire marshal in a bigger jurisdiction or anything.
CC: But still an important role to play?
KR: Oh yeah. You’re still consulting with other agencies, other departments, fire departments and whatnot to figure out when the best time is to lock things down and try to make things safer for the overall community.
