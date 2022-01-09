Steve and Hal Forge were coming for Godzilla.
But they knew exactly how to defeat him. They’ve done it before. On Saturday, they conquered him again.
In this case, “Godzilla” refers to the biggest tree on the Forges’ Christmas tree pickup route for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley.
Bryton Forge, Ashlynn Robinett and Jemma Bramlet helped Hal and Steve Forge heft the tree into their truck’s trailer — where it overhung the end — to drive it away.
The Forge family boasts three generations of tree picker-uppers. Some have changed roles, like Bryton Forge, who used to take donations but now hoists the trees, while Robinett and Bramlet handle the money and help out with some monster trees like Godzilla.
But Steve Forge is always the team’s driver.
“He’s the brains, we’re the brawn,” Hal said.
Another part of the Forge family tradition that goes back more than 40 years, when Steve and Hal began volunteering to pick up trees, every $5 donation earns a honk, followed by a “woohoo” from Bryton Forge.
“That was a honkin’ good stop,” Steve Forge said at a four-beep stop where they’d collected $20 for The Club. “Some people who aren’t used to it go, ‘What’s going on?’ ”
One house left a $50 donation, the most Steve and Hal Forge had seen in a single stop. Steve Forge did 10 celebratory honks, followed by a loud “woohoo” from the back of the truck, where Bryton Forge, Robinett and Bramlett were sitting.
Temperatures for the team hovered around 33 degrees with snow and ice on the ground.
“We’ve never, ever had snow while doing this,” Bryton Forge said.
Although Steve and Hal Forge remembered there being snow when they were doing the route in the ‘80s.
The effects of the weather were felt with the first tree pickup on the 500 block of Burrell Avenue. While getting down from the truck, Bryton Forge and slipped and fell on some ice. Later, Robinett slipped while battling Godzilla.
The Forges’ longtime route has been steady for so long they’ve gotten to know some people by name. When they make their stops, they often stay to chat, say a thank you and wish the person a happy new year before heading to the next house.
“That’s the problem with knowing everybody — our stops aren’t quick,” Steve Forge said.
“It’s no wonder we’re always the last one (done),” Hal Forge said.
Sometimes they get donations from people who don’t have trees, like a stop at Mike Harlow’s house and Dick Andrews, who waved them down from his doorstep.
Dennis and Karen Michael’s house is a popular stop on their route because the Michaels dress up in funny outfits year after year. This time, Dennis wore the robe of his wife, who was out of town.
Another welcomed visit is from Dave and Laurie Church. The Churches live in Clarkston but still meet up with the Forges to bring a donation and snacks, like salami, cheese, crackers, candies and drinks.
“Having the route for so many years is the reason they do this,” Steve Forge said. “We have the best route.”
Steve Forge said they used to start at 8 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. The kids were so tired Steve’s wife brought them lunch, and the truck had to be refilled with gas three times. With more volunteers, the routes have become shorter, although the Forges have kept their regular stops.
The amount of collections also has decreased over the years as more people turn to artificial trees.
“Donations have still been good,” Hal Forge said.
“Seems like when things are difficult, this community pulls it together and makes it happen,” Steve Forge said.
Although the morning was cold, snowy and icy, the Forge family had plenty of laughs and new stories to tell.
“We make it fun and our people make it fun ‘cause they like to see us,” Hal said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.