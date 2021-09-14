Dog day at the water park

Pete Caster/TribuneJeff Bowman, right, of Pullman, helps his 1-year-old goldendoodle, Molly, out of the water as she splashes up a storm while another dog hops across a narrow section of water to another concrete landing at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center on Sunday afternoon in Moscow. The dogs were frolicking at the water park during the Howling at Hamilton fundraiser event. See more photos of the event on Page 3C.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

