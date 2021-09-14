Dog day at the water park

Jeff Bowman, right, of Pullman, helps his 1-year-old goldendoodle, Molly, out of the water as she splashes up a storm while another dog hops across a narrow section of water to another concrete landing at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center on Sunday afternoon in Moscow. The dogs were frolicking at the water park during the Howling at Hamilton fundraiser event.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region