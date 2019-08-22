Does this photo look grainy?

Ripe fields of grain are getting harvested all over the Palouse, including in this small field east of Pullman. Temperatures on the Palouse topped out in the 80s Wednesday. See Page 6A for the weather forecast.

 Tribune/Barry Kough

