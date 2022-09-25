TACOMA — Tacoma deputy mayor Catherine Ushka and City Council members Keith Blocker and Kiara Daniels have indicated they would not vote to approve an ordinance that would restrict homeless camps from being within 10 blocks of the city’s temporary homeless shelters.

The proposed ordinance aims to restrict where homeless encampments can set up in order to provide relief for shelters. It was introduced by councilor John Hines, District 1.

