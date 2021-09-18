Apparently there’s a new standard about things we want to keep or things we must throw away. Rather than deciding whether the object in question is truly useful or just making your house into a fire trap, the standard asks: “Does it spark joy?”
A friend of mine asked me this odd question as she was helping me rearrange my kitchen not long ago. Some things, like the curly fries maker that I haven’t used since 1974, obviously needed to be recycled. But as she started to reach for the teapots I have been collecting for most of my adult life to place them in the thrift store box, I balked.
“Hey, my mother gave me that,” I protested as she grabbed a well-chipped teapot that looked like it had barely survived a mortar attack. “Don’t throw it away.”
She eyed me critically. “Does it make you happy?” she asked. “Does it spark joy?”
Spark joy? I didn’t know how to answer that. I never thought about whether my teapot sparked joy or not. It holds tea, and that’s good enough for me.
I grew up in an era when a person did not judge what you would or would not keep or would or would not do because it “sparked joy.” We did what we did because we had to. You cleaned your room because your mother threatened to keep you under house arrest if you didn’t. You finished the job because otherwise you’d get fired.
You jerry-rigged the old car and made it run another 10,000 miles because you couldn’t afford a new one. There was no “sparking joy” about any of this, at least consciously. You were alive, you had a job to do or something to take care of, and that was that.
It may sound grim but doing our duty, joy or no joy, motivated a lot of us to make more of ourselves than we otherwise would have. And it’s also the reason our houses are now full of junk.
I will admit, it can sometimes be hard to decide what you want to give away and what you want to keep, especially when it comes to sentimental items like a teapot or a moth-eaten house robe, which I also own. Sure, I could afford to buy a new house robe, but that old one is so comfortable and cozy. Whenever I feel tired or stressed, I can put on that ratty house robe, pour myself a cup of tea from that old chipped teapot and sit down and relax.
Somebody might point out that it might spark a little more joy into my life if I didn’t have to dust all those teapots and look like a bag lady in the morning.
And I might point out that what would really spark joy in my life is if other people would mind their own business.
