SPOKANE — The shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured last week in the East Central Neighborhood was the result of a “drug deal gone wrong,” court documents say.

Police received multiple reports of gunshots around 8:20 p.m. Feb. 8 in the area of 1725 E. Seventh Ave., documents say. Patrol officers found one person, Tyler Rowell, dead and two others males shot in the upper right leg and taken to the hospital. A light blue minivan fled the area.