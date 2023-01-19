Documents show what officers were seeking at Kohberger’s apartment

Bryan Kohberger

Investigators seized hair strands, a black glove and a pillow with a reddish-brown stain among other items from the Pullman apartment belonging to the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case, according to court documents.

The search warrants for Bryan Kohberger’s apartment and Washington State University office were unsealed Tuesday. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder charges for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a residence on King Road in Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you