TOPPENISH, Wash. — A special event today in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day will include a documentary about Yakama tribal elder and environmental activist Russell Jim and language activities.
“Russell Jim, A Quiet Warrior” by filmmaker Jeanne Givens will be shown during the event from noon to 2 p.m. in Smith Family Hall 2388 at Heritage University. It’s free and open to the public.
The film explores decades of work by Jim, whose Yakama name is Kiaux, against the unsafe disposal of nuclear waste at Hanford, which had been used for more than 40 years as a defense facility where the U.S. Department of Energy had a plutonium production reactor.
Jim served in tribal leadership roles for more than 60 years, including eight years serving on the Yakama Tribal Council and as the founder and manager of the tribe’s Environmental Restoration and Waste Management Program. He died in April 2018 after devoting his life to the preservation of cultural ways, the Yakama language and religious practices.
Emily Washines, a Yakama tribal member with Cree and Skokomish lineage, will facilitate today’s event. She will present “How to Speak with Elders” and lead bingo using words that elders use. Light snacks will be provided.
Washines is an adjunct instructor at Yakima Valley College and teaches U.S. Indian relations and Pacific Northwest history, with particular expertise on the Yakama War. She is also an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women.
In 2016, the city of Yakima joined others in celebrating American Indians each October in lieu of Christopher Columbus. The city council voted 5-2 to recognize Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day in Yakima.