When Alex Montes’ left arm was mangled in a traffic accident more than a year ago, he had little expectation of returning to the life he once lived, much less that a high school acquaintance would help him acquire an affordable prosthetic.
Montes said it became clear, after nearly two months in the hospital and several surgeries, that he would never regain control of his hand, so he opted to have his forearm amputated about 4 inches below the elbow. The hope, he said, was to regain some semblance of functionality with the use of a prosthetic, but he was unprepared for the cost of a replacement limb.
“What’s crazy is all these companies, they will make you a prosthetic, yeah, but for $15,000, and they want half of it up front,” Montes said. “After you’ve just gone through a traumatic life event, most people just don’t have that kind of money to shell out.”
In the following months, Montes said, he struggled with depression, but after getting back to work as a cook in his hometown of McCall, he rediscovered his optimism. However, he still had difficulty performing tasks he was able to execute with ease when he had a working left hand, and was no closer to affording a commercially available replacement.
When Jacob Miller, an old high school acquaintance, heard of the accident through a chance encounter with Montes’ cousin almost a year later, he said he couldn’t get the story out of his head. Miller, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering at the University of Idaho, said after a few weeks of conversations with his fellow engineering graduates, he came across a functional solution — a 3D-printed prosthetic appendage.
Miller said when he approached his friend, Marshall Townsend, who is also finishing a master’s in engineering, about using his recently purchased 3D printer to fashion a prosthetic, he was immediately enthusiastic about the project. The two found free, open-source schematics through an organization called e-NABLE and, after a little time and around $40, they had produced a functional prosthetic forearm that they gave to Montes free of charge.
“The nice thing about it is it’s all 3D-printed (and) I have all of his files saved,” Miller said. “If any part breaks or gets worn down or stuff like that, I can print him a new one and have it shipped, and printing a new one costs all of like three hours and maybe a couple bucks and everything’s super easy to change out.”
Montes said his new plastic appendage may not be quite as sturdy as commercial alternatives, but having the ability to hold things still at work has cut his prep-cooking time in half. More importantly, he said he can also practice using a prosthetic and give his overworked right arm some much-needed rest.
Without a prosthetic to help share the workload, Montes said doctors told him he will experience increased strain in his right arm at an early age. Because he often uses his teeth to grasp and hold things when his right hand is full, he will likely need dentures by the time he’s 40.
“Essentially what the doctor said is, ‘You’re going to be aging like twice as fast,’ ” Montes said. “What she suggested is getting a prosthetic early and getting good at using it and using it every day.”
After crafting the initial prosthetic, Miller said he has since pitched the idea of forming a nonprofit that prints prosthetics for children and connects them with sponsors and potential investors at a UI event. Just like with clothing, he said children grow out of a new prosthetic in a year or two and are in need of a continuous supply of affordable replacements.
While he is still fundraising for a permanent, sturdier prosthetic forearm, Montes said he is happier than he’s ever been and the prosthetic given to him by Miller and company is far better than nothing.
“I’m just grateful to have a good start, because if it wasn’t for (Miller), I still wouldn’t have a prosthetic, I still wouldn’t be able to practice, I’d still be putting all the strain on my full body,” Montes said. “This is pretty much the perfect start and and it does help me. It works and I’m just happy to have it — it was a free donation from an old friend.”
Those who wish to donate to help Montes acquire a permanent prosthetic arm may do so at bit.ly/34oM5cV.
