It may not be the kind of notoriety the folks in Dixie were hoping for, but according to the National Weather Service, the remote Idaho County community has been setting record lows for the state over the past few days.
On Thursday the overnight temperature there was minus 25 degrees, according to Alex Lukinbeal, a meteorologist with the weather service in Missoula, Mont.
“For Dixie, the normal high and low for this time of year is a high of 37 (degrees) and a low of 15,” Lukinbeal said Friday. “So it looks like Dixie has been setting record lows the last few days. On Thursday it hit minus 25 and this morning (Friday) was minus 6 — also a record. That is definitely the coldest this year and that is a record for Dixie, ever, dating back to 1952 (when the first official temperatures were recorded).”
On the Dixie community Facebook page, Julie Ann Olive, the administrator of the page, wrote Friday that Thursday’s high was 28 with an overnight low of minus 6 degrees at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Olive reported that there are 23 inches of snow on the measuring stake and wind chill values as low as minus 18 degrees. Friday night’s low was expected to be 9 degrees.
“Our power was going off and on this morning,” Olive wrote. “Thought we were going to have another day with no power. So far, so good for now.”
Elsewhere in the region, Lukinbeal said a high pressure system is expected to remain in place, ticking temperatures up just a bit for the next few days. But don’t break out the flip flops and shorts just yet. Highs around Lewiston and Orofino are expected to be in the low 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
In the higher elevations, folks can expect highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the teens.
“It’s just going to be kind of cold and dry temperatures through at least next week and maybe a few snow showers Thursday and Friday,” Lukinbeal said. “It’s not looking like a significant snowfall for any portion of Idaho. Just a continuation of dry weather with a shot of cold air.”