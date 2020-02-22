So far this winter, the Dixie area in southeastern Idaho County has received a total of 18 feet of snow.
Just a typical winter, said Ells Johnson, who keeps track of the weather in Dixie.
“We had a week and a half of snow every day (about a week ago) and in one 24-hour period, we had more than 30 inches,” Johnson said.
At one point, the accumulated snow in Dixie measured more than 7 feet deep, but since then it’s settled to about 5½ feet.
“The snowmobiling has been great,” Johnson said. “It was a little tough when we got all that snow at once.”
The Idaho County Road and Bridge Department “has been doing us a great job (keeping the main road plowed),” Johnson said. “They’re running out of places to put the snow.”
Gene Meinen, Idaho County Road and Bridge supervisor, said his crew has racked up about 142 hours of overtime this winter — mostly working in the Dixie-Elk City area to keep the roads plowed.
“They’ve kept the road open,” Meinen said. “For the most part, it’s a lane and a half wide and we have to go back in and widen them up. But the guys have been able to keep (the roads) open through all this.”
Fortunately for the road crew, the snowfall in Idaho County has been scattered this winter. While Elk City and Dixie have received heavy loads of the white stuff, other places have barely been touched.
“So the storms are so sporadic as to where they’re hitting and how much,” Meinen said.
Even so, Meinen said he and Jerry Zumalt, the county’s emergency management director, are referring to the weeks ahead as the “2020 disaster season. Between the spring rains and spring runoff and everything else, God only knows what’s going to happen.”
Idaho County has been hit hard in the past few years by melting snow and runoffs that have triggered mudslides and pavement breakdowns. Those repairs have run into the millions of dollars — much of which has been reimbursed by the federal government.
Meinen said several roads that were damaged last year are under the jurisdiction of the Federal Highway Administration and have already been repaired and paid for. The county is still waiting, however, on reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for fixes to other routes.
“We had 13 projects that were under the Federal Highway Administration and we had that completed by about Oct. 10,” Meinen said. “And out of six or eight FEMA (projects), we’ve got three or four done. It’s just puzzling how you’ve got two federal agencies and have two totally different procedures on how things need to be done.”
Meanwhile, the folks in Dixie and Elk City are hunkered down and enjoying the season.
Johnson said the 20 or so people who are in Dixie right now “all go cabin-hopping up here and get together three or four times a week.”
Everybody is signed up for Life Flight helicopter insurance in case of emergencies, but so far this winter there have been none.
Last weekend, there was a snowmobile fun run that attracted about 45 participants, Johnson said. Everybody ended up at the Red River Hot Springs.
“We go in there and sit in that hot water and watch the snowflakes come down,” he said.
Cherita Munson, of Elk City, also said people there are reveling in the winter weather.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “It’s about 3½ feet on the flat and when the graders push it (into piles), you’ve got great stuff for the kids.”
When they’re not out working or recreating, people spend their time watching movies at home or frequenting the local bars. There is an ambulance service in town in case of emergencies, but for the most part, she said, people in Elk City look out for their neighbors and do whatever it takes to keep each other safe.
“We have found that these people are very resilient and very strong,” Munson said. “Very healthy, very independent and very self-sufficient. When somebody’s sick, they all take them over chicken soup or hot chocolate or whatever they need. It’s a very loving community and everybody takes care of each other. We don’t see any hostility, unless you bring in a Democrat.”
