District, teachers union reach contract agreement

The Lewiston School District and Lewiston Education Association teachers union have reached a tentative contract agreement, covering the 2021-22 school year.
School Board President Brad Rice said the one-year deal, reached Monday and which still needs to be ratified, provides teachers with a 3 percent base salary increase. It also funds movement on the “steps and lanes” salary grid, and covers the increase in medical/dental insurance premium costs.
Although the contract terms only apply to union employees, Rice said the district’s longtime practice is to treat classified staff and administrators the same. Consequently, they would receive a 3 percent increase as well.
The Lewiston School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday at noon to ratify the agreement, he said.
The education association also needs to approve the deal. A call to a teachers union representative was not immediately returned Tuesday.
The total cost of the proposed salary and benefits changes is about $1.8 million, Rice said. That includes movement on the salary grid, plus the increases in staff and administrator salaries. Overall, he said, it represents about a 4.6 percent increase compared to current salary and benefits expenditures.
In addition, Rice said, the district and union separately agreed to use about $1 million in federal stimulus funds to provide a one-time bonus or stipend equal to 3 percent of a teacher’s current salary. Other school district employees would also qualify for the payment.
