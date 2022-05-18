It appears there will be a November runoff to decide who will be the next District 2 court judge.
With Nez Perce and Latah counties reporting complete results and partial results coming from Clearwater and Idaho counties, Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans held a lead over retired judge and former Lewiston City Councilor John Bradbury in total votes. But with the remaining unreported votes, it did not appear she would be able to reach the 50% mark required to win the race outright.
Based on votes tallied as of 12:01 today, she received 42.7% of the votes compared to Bradbury’s 33.1%. Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman won 24% of the vote.
In Idaho, judicial elections must be decided by at least 50% of the electorate. Bradbury held a narrow but steady lead over Evans for much of the night. But Evans had a commanding victory in Latah county, where she received 2,999 to Bradbury’s 1,401. Lewis County did not report any results Tuesday.
Evans, a magistrate judge in Nez Perce County and a former prosecutor in Latah County, said with a three-way race a runoff was all but inevitable.
“I’m just grateful for all those who supported me in this election, especially my family,” she said. “I’m looking forward to focusing on the November election from this point forward.”
Bradbury didn’t have any expectations about how his night would turn out.
“I had no feel for it at all,” he said. “I knew I would have a problem in Latah County because Michelle had been up there for 20 years.”
The winner will replace Judge Jay P. Gaskill, who is retiring in January.