When Tiffany Johnson and Mercedes Huff first met, they were both participating in the Distinguished Young Women’s program state competition.
Now, both their daughters are at the same competition. Ayva Johnson, of Moscow, and Annika Huff, of Lewiston, headed to Idaho Falls on Sunday to prepare for a week of training for the two-day program scheduled to start Friday evening.
The Idaho Distinguished Young Women program is part of a national scholarship organization which awarded $30,200 last year in the state. The event Friday and Saturday will choose one representative who will go to nationals in Mobile, Ala.
Other Palouse-area representatives also in Idaho Falls this week are Kendra Lentz, of Garfield-Palouse, Isabelle Monk, of Genesee, Delaney Beckner, of Potlatch, Katie Gray, of Troy, and Alizabeth Walker, of Kendrick-Juliaetta.
Mercedes Huff was excited to see the community coming together for the participants both at the city and state level. The program had boosted her own confidence when she participated, and she was excited to see it help others.
While in Idaho Falls, the participants will practice the routines they will perform on Friday and Saturday, as well as complete a service project. This year, they assembled period and hygiene kits, and diaper bags of newborn supplies for foster parents.
They would also attend workshops on public speaking, interview skills, fitness and practicing the participants’ self-expression routines.
Tiffany Johnson said participating in the program has given her daughter, Ayva, fresh confidence and said it was exciting to see Huff’s daughter also participating.
“As a parent, I would say that you just see a transformation in the girls,” Huff said.
When Huff participated in the competition, she said she remembered the interview feeling daunting. After a few weeks of training and practicing, it felt easier for Huff and she said she would continue to use those skills into her career.
Johnson said the program was empowering for each woman involved and to have a connection to their community through it. The staff of each city’s program are volunteers at the competition who can help the women in each category or they organize the program and do judging.
“It’s just a wonderful program for the girls,” Johnson said.