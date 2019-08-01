PULLMAN — Though they are competing for scholarship dollars and a prestigious title, local participants in the Distinguished Young Women of Washington program this Saturday say the real reward is the camaraderie they are creating with each other.
Suellen Rice, from Pullman High School, said competing for the PHS Distinguished Young Women title this past spring, which earned her a place among the 12 contestants in the Washington DYW competition, became a great bonding experience for her and her fellow participants.
“By the time I got to the end of the program, I didn’t care who won,” she said.
She and Colfax High School grad Hayden Fulfs both want to experience that same camaraderie with the other participants who have arrived in Pullman from around the state.
Fulfs said she is not placing the same amount of pressure on herself as she did during the Colfax DYW event. Instead, she is more eager to use the event as an opportunity to meet new people.
“I’m just here for the experience,” she said.
Rehearsals for Saturday’s event began this week at Pullman High. The 62nd annual program begins at 7 p.m. in the PHS theater.
Preparation is arduous work that requires the participants to rehearse from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with very little downtime, Fulfs said. The contestants from out of town are staying with local host families during the week.
The prize is thousands of dollars in scholarship money and the opportunity to represent Washington at the America’s Distinguished Young Women program next summer in Mobile, Ala.
For Fulfs, Rice and Colton High School grad Megan Kay, the greatest honor is being able to represent the state, a privilege that allows them to travel across Washington and the country.
Kay said if she wins, she looks forward to traveling to places she has not been. Fulfs said she wants to meet other state representatives and learn from them how Washington can improve its own program.
On Saturday, the participants will be judged in talent, self-expression, interview, fitness, scholastic and spirit categories. The interview category requires the participants to answer a series of questions in front of the judges Friday, and answer one question on stage Saturday night.
Kay said these interviews and high-pressure moments prepare the participants for the real world, where they will have to show the same poise and confidence in job interviews.
Fulfs said the talent category often stokes fear among the participants and can dissuade high school students from entering in the first place. However, she said, most who take part surprise themselves if they do take the risk.
“Everyone at my school found a talent they excelled at,” she said.
Fulfs encouraged other high school students interested in DYW to give it a try.
“If you’re thinking about doing it, just do it,” she said.
Kay said she found the preparation and the long hours are worth it once she hit the stage.
“It’s a lot of work, but it feels good at the end of the day,” Kay said.
