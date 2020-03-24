Dry Fly Distilling’s new “Spokanitizer” is now available to the public.
The award-winning distillery, in conjunction with Warrior Liquor, has begun production of hand sanitizer to combat a shortage because of coronavirus concerns.
High-risk individuals will be able to pick up free sanitizer between 9-11 a.m. at the Dry Fly tasting room at 1003 E. Trent Ave., No. 200.
Doors will be open to the general public at 11 a.m. The distillery will have a limited amount of bottled sanitizer — limited to 8 ounces per person — while supplies last.
Dry Fly will also have five “fill stations” available for those who bring their own bottles, with the same limit per person.
The distillery will attempt to adhere to social distancing rules, recommending that patrons wait in their car until there are fewer than five people in line.
“The last thing we want to do is have everybody come down and rush down here and break all of the criteria for the quarantine to try and get hand sanitizer,” Dry Fly’s Mikel Lenox told the Spokesman-Review last week.