Discovered remains shatter dream

ASOTIN — An Asotin school teacher said his dreams of building a house near the Asotin County Fairgrounds were shattered after tribal ancestral remains were discovered in his utility easement.
Beau Driskill, who teaches physical education at the elementary school here, said he and his family were excited for the future when he purchased a lot overlooking the city of Asotin and the Snake River. However, their eager anticipation turned to frustration when a significant Nez Perce Tribe burial site was unearthed at the site in December.
“When my family chose to stop digging and contact the authorities, we sacrificed the house of our dreams in order to respect the tribe’s sacred ground,” Driskill told the Lewiston Tribune. “My family has the utmost respect for the Nez Perce Tribe.”
Driskill, who taught at Lapwai schools for four years, said his building problems were primarily with the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. “They held my family financially hostage for almost three months,” he said. “We’re basically homeless now.”
Although Driskill doesn’t recommend breaking the law, he does want people to know what to expect if ancestral remains are inadvertently found during a construction project. The current regulations make it almost impossible to contact authorities because of the devastating financial risk, he said.
Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the tribe, said she understands his frustration, but the rules must be followed, and the process takes time.
“The Nez Perce Tribe is a sovereign nation, not an individual landowner, and as a governing body, there are certain protocols followed in a situation such as this,” Scott said.
Washington state law clearly outlines what to do when human remains are found on private property. Ignoring the discovery is a misdemeanor. If a burial site is found on federal land, the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act says descendants of those interred must be consulted and have a say in exactly how the graves are handled. Native American cultural items, such as human remains, funerary objects and sacred objects, are supposed to be returned to the descendants.
In his case, Driskill said he was forced to sell the property and start over. One of the conditions when a burial site is discovered is having an archaeologist on site during the entire construction phase. The exorbitant cost ruled that option out, he said. Now that the deal is done, he’s primarily upset about how NPTEC handled the situation.
“NPTEC had an opportunity to work collaboratively with my family and educate future land developers and home builders to preserve inadvertent discoveries and protect sacred burial grounds,” Driskill said. “They chose not to take advantage of that opportunity.”
The land in question has been in the news before. About four years ago, Chris Segroves purchased 1.28 acres for $30,000 from the city of Asotin with plans to build a home and develop other lots to sell. However, Segroves encountered numerous bureaucratic obstacles and didn’t wind up building.
Driskill bought his lot from Segroves for $75,000. The bones and other artifacts were found on Segroves’ land, but they were in Driskill’s utility easement, which muddied the waters.
Construction on Driskill’s project stopped in December when sewer lines were being installed. Roto-Rooter, the company doing the excavation work, notified authorities about the human remains and ceased all digging. The Asotin police chief, Asotin County sheriff and a detective visited the site, along with a state archaeologist and Nez Perce tribal officials. The tribe has kept a presence at the site since the remains were discovered.
According to the Asotin County Assessor’s office, the tribe purchased Segroves’ lot for $167,500 in January, and Driskill received $158,500 in mid-March. Segroves also negotiated for a free 17-year golf membership at the Red Wolf Golf Course, which is owned by the tribe. Segroves said he’d have more to say about the land deal next week but didn’t want to comment Thursday.
Driskill believes the tribe initially bought the wrong piece of property and didn’t seem as eager to buy his.
“If I were a Nez Perce tribal member, I would have significant concerns regarding the use of tribal funds to immediately purchase property that didn’t even gain access to the necessary easement,” Driskill said.
NPTEC’s “refusal to negotiate in good faith” with him delayed the repatriation process for another few months, Driskill said. The tribe wanted his written permission to rebury the remains before the land deal was closed, and his attorney advised him to decline.
One of the big issues was the asking price. Driskill reportedly requested $322,000 to walk away because of the skyrocketing cost of similar properties and the current housing market in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“It bounced around for months, and they wouldn’t come back with an offer,” he said. “I am familiar with how negotiations work, and I felt like NPTEC was unprofessional and inconsiderate. They wouldn’t even communicate with me.”
Speaking on behalf of the tribe, Scott said the purchase had to be cleared through several committees before it got the green light. The tribe doesn’t have to buy land where remains are discovered.
“The Nez Perce Tribe firmly believes in protecting its ancestors and preserving the integrity of burials,” Scott said. “While we are under no obligation to purchase properties where discoveries are made, in this particular case we opted to offer a purchase at fair market value to ensure disturbance of this particular site did not continue.”
When human remains or suspected human remains are discovered, Washington state law requires notification to the county coroner and local law enforcement, Scott said. Any person engaging in ground disturbance activities that result in the exposure of human remains is required to stop and avoid further disturbance to the remains.
“The state requires this,” Scott said. “The Nez Perce Tribe is not responsible for enforcement of these laws.”
The property is now in the hands of the tribe, and Driskill said he’s ready to focus on the future, but he’s willing to talk about his experience to any developer or contractor who is thinking about building in Asotin. The area is known for unmarked Indian gravesites and others may find themselves in a similar situation, he said.
“I just want to put this nightmare behind me and move on, but I felt obligated to speak out so other home builders would know what to expect,” Driskill said.
“If I could go back to December and reevaluate my decisions, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. My family would be putting the finishing touches on our custom-built home.”
