Disco dog

Diamond, left, watches as Brandon Aguilar, 26, of Clarkston, tosses his disc on the first hole of the Sunset Park disc golf course on Friday afternoon in Lewiston. The forecast calls for pleasant weather today and into Sunday, but the National Weather Service has issued an alert about the potential for hazardous winds in the region Sunday evening and into Monday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

