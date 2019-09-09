Dirt napper recoils from shuffling off mortality

Items in this column are pulled from police logs from around the region.
———
A dead body with a tarp over it was reported on the 1000 block of Diagonal Street in Clarkston. Officers responded and found a man who was “very much alive” and not covered by a tarp. The man was annoyed to be called dead, of corpse, but he told officers he remains in the area and has no plans to be departed.
———
A 911 caller reported seeing a bobcat in a tree on the 1400 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston. Police responded and determined the tree-lurker was actually a racoon. Police couldn’t find anything about the racoon’s description lynxing it to a bob-tailed predator.
———
A 911 caller reported finding a car that looked like a “tweeker rig” at the confluence parking lot in Lewiston. The car was gone by the time police arrived.
———
A 911 caller reported a neighbor was using a leaf blower at 2:30 a.m.
———
A Lewiston man was reported yelling for his lost cat and cursing very loudly on the 400 block of Preston Avenue. There was no reason to use foul language about his pussy.
———
A Lewiston man reportedly urinated in the middle of Main Street near a bar.
———
A Lewiston woman reported four yogurts were thrown at her apartment on the 600 block of Southway Avenue. No one was yoghurt, but she wanted the case documented in case someone needed to be incarcerated in jail-ato.
———
A Lewiston mom was teaching her teen daughter how to drive this week. The girl pulled into a parking stall facing the wall of a CrossFit gym on Bryden Avenue. The girl pressed on the gas instead of the brake and plowed into the wall, causing $5,000 in damage to the newly dubbed CrashFit gym.
———
A 911 caller reported seeing a car with the doors open and nobody around at about 3 a.m. on North Washington Street in Moscow. Police arrived and discovered it was a woman delivering newspapers.
———
A Moscow man was reported walking in circles on the 1200 block of Main Street, and he also kicked a light post a couple times.
———
A Moscow man wanted to make a police report after someone hit him in the face with a magazine. He reported the issue was a CosmoPUMMELton, and it came with a Variety of blows but no options on treatment for Men’s Health.
———
Pullman police responded to a 911 call on the 100 block of Northwest True Street. It was discovered a child was playing with a phone.
———
A 911 caller reported sighting a cougar in the wheat fields on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue in Pullman. Police could not locate a mountain lion. Another caller also reported seeing a cougar on Northwest Nicole Court. Police responded, but the report was unfounded.
———
A Pullman 911 caller reported seeing a “non-aggressive coyote” at Northeast Brandi Way and Northeast Valley Road. Police couldn’t locate the contented coyote.
