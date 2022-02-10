PULLMAN — The Neill Public Library Board voted Wednesday to let the library director decide the future of a controversial portrait of President Thomas Jefferson that is hanging at the library’s entrance.
The painting of the third U.S. president is part of the library’s collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980. There are dozens of art pieces from the collection displayed in rotation on a regular basis. The Jefferson painting, created by Dan Piel, currently hangs at the north entrance of the library.
It has drawn criticism from community members concerned about the implication of it being located in a prominent location at the library. Their concerns focus on Jefferson’s reputation as a slave owner. Several complainants have asked the library to relocate the painting or remove it entirely.
Other community members have pushed back and expressed their support of the painting and its current location in the library.
The library board voted Wednesday to follow the library’s current art policy that allows Library Director Joanna Bailey to decide where to place the painting in the library.
Board members are also in favor of letting Bailey display educational information about Jefferson next to the painting.
“That would balance, perhaps, the views associated with Jefferson,” said boardmember Mary Jane Neill. “To some degree at least, offer an educational experience and a sounding board for discussion.”
The library’s art policy states that the library serves as a museum for this art collection and that the pieces shall never be sold. They cannot be available for circulation to the public, but can be placed on temporary loan in other city buildings.
Bailey said the painting has been hanging by the entrance since sometime between May and July. The library typically rotates its artwork on a yearly basis, so if it stuck to that schedule the Jefferson painting is planned to be moved this summer.
The board Wednesday also voted to work on revising the art policy to potentially include rules about the review of the artworks, along with its removal or disposal.
The library has received numerous emails from the public on both sides of this issue in the past two months. These emails can be found with the agenda for the past two meetings on the city’s website at bit.ly/3JxNL8f.
