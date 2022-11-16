Idaho Fish and Game director Ed Schriever defended his agency and staff Tuesday against a group of north central Idaho hunters who claim it was less than transparent about last year’s outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease and related nonresident hunting tag refunds.

During the summer of 2021, an outbreak of the disease killed an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 whitetail deer spread across lower elevation areas of the Clearwater Region. Game Management Unit 11A was hit particularly hard and the department, after receiving requests from outfitters, offered nonresident hunters in the unit refunds. Unlike resident hunters, nonresidents must state where they intend to hunt when they purchase a tag and stick to that unit. In all, the department processed 99 refunds.

Tags

Recommended for you