Dipping her toes

August Frank/TribuneAutumn Fuhs, 3, of Lewiston, lets her feet dangle in the water of a small pond at the Lewiston Wildlife Habitat Area during an outing Friday to take advantage of cooler temperatures and a relative lack of smoke in the air with her mother, Savannah Fuhs, and others.

