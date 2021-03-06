Helen Wootton (left), of Moscow, and Mary Pluhta, of Pullman, enjoy the springlike weather while taking advantage of Mystic Cafe’s outdoor seating during lunch Friday. The two came down to the valley to get a COVID-19 shot and, while they were hoping for more sun, decided to take advantage of the nice weather and have lunch outside. “It’s so much fun to eat out,” Wootton said.

