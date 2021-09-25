A word of caution: If you have been stashing snacks in your car’s glove compartment in the eventuality of getting stuck in a snowbank or halted for a couple of hours at a road construction site, it might be time to reevaluate your supplies.
Being prepared for the unexpected is a good thing. Being prepared since 2005 with the same grub could make for a rude awakening when it finally comes time to unpackage it.
I know from whence I speak. There was a day not long ago when I was on a long drive and far from civilization where a grocery store, restaurant or gas station could be found. And I was hungry.
Ah ha! I thought. I remembered seeing a granola bar in the glove compartment of my car and right now that sounded pretty yummy. Anything to assuage those hunger pangs.
So I pulled off the road and started rummaging through the notebooks, the tissues, the maps, the pens, the lip balm, the Legos (don’t ask how they got there), the flashlight and a bunch of other junk in the glove compartment until finally I located the granola bar, stuck way in the back and looking like a withered stick.
I should have known when I opened the package and moths flew out that it was a bad sign. But hunger will drive you to do crazy things and one tentative bite of that sorry morsel made me realize that I should have donated it to the compost pile long ago.
Hungry as I was, I couldn’t begin to eat it. In fact, one nibble and my appetite completely vanished. Instead I tossed it out the window for the mice and squirrels to eat. But as I drove away, I couldn’t help but feel sorry for whatever critter discovered it.
I used to think it was a good idea to keep a few snacks on hand in the glove compartment, especially when I was raising kids with their never-satisfied appetites. Whenever we went to a drive-in, I’d toss the extra ketchup and mustard packs in there, or a bag of peanuts, some jerky or a candy bar. And snacks never failed to come in handy when we were on the road. A hungry kid will eat anything — even a package of ketchup — in a pinch. I guess that’s why former President Ronald Reagan considered it an acceptable vegetable for school lunches.
Perhaps it’s still a good idea to have a snack on hand in case of emergencies or when you get hungry on the road. But, just like rotating your tires, it’s probably a good idea to circulate the stock once every 5,000 miles.
