Artifacts unearthed along the lower Salmon River date back 16,000 years and simultaneously give credence to an alternative theory on how North America became occupied by humans and to the Nez Perce Tribe’s claim that its people have been in the region since “time immemorial.”
Archaeologists from Oregon State University, the Bureau of Land Management and others unearthed artifacts dating as early as 16,500 years ago at Cooper’s Ferry near the mouth of Rock Creek south of Cottonwood. It is among the earliest evidence of people in North America and supports the idea that humans first came to the continent by traveling along the coast and not through a gap in glacial ice sheets further inland. A paper on their work was published Friday in Science magazine.
“The timing and position of the Cooper’s Ferry site is consistent with, and most easily explained as, the result of an early Pacific coastal migration,” said Loren Davis, an archaeologist at Oregon State University, who led the excavation and an archaeological field school there from 2009 to 2018.
Another theory posits that the Clovis people were the first to occupy North America. According to that theory, they crossed a land bridge between northeastern Asia and North America, and proceeded south from present-day Yukon to Alberta, Canada, and into Montana through a corridor between ice fields.
They made distinctive projectile points, which were first discovered near Clovis, N.M., and have since been found in many places east of the Rockies. According to the “Clovis First” theory, they were the first humans on the continent, and the ancestors of all American Indians.
But the oldest artifacts found at Cooper’s Ferry are between 16,560 and 15,280 years old, predating the opening of the ice-free corridor about 14,000 years ago that Clovis people would have passed through. Davis said the age of artifacts at Cooper’s Ferry and a handful of other sites in the western United States, combined with their stylistic similarities to artifacts found in Japan and the eastern Pacific Rim, suggest that people traveled to North America via a combination of foot and watercraft.
“We think the best explanation is people avoided the high Arctic area and stayed on the more temperate coast and worked their way south,” he said. “The first off-ramp from the coastal route is the Columbia River. It’s the first left-hand turn you can make to get to the nonglaciated parts (of the inland Pacific Northwest). Before you know it, you go past Lewiston and up the Snake and Salmon; it’s not that hard to imagine.”
Cooper’s Ferry is on the north bank of the Salmon River about 10 miles south of Cottonwood just off Graves Creek Road. The Nez Perce call it Nipehe.
“This isn’t some unnamed paleo Indian site, this is a site that was inhabited by Nez Perce,” said Nakia Williamson, the tribe’s cultural resources program director. “It wasn’t a people that came earlier and we replaced. It was our own people who were there.”
The findings by the team of archaeologists doesn’t change the tribe’s view of its own history and stories, Williamson said, but should demonstrate to others that the Nez Perce people have a long connection to the land. The term “time immemorial” essentially means the Nez Perce, or Nimiipuu, have been here far longer than recorded history and beyond the reach of human memory.
“We know we have been here for a very long time,” he said. “If anything, it’s a testament to the long relationship that our people fostered, that has endured a lot of cataclysmic activities — floods and all kinds of other activities — that have happened on this landscape that our people have witnessed.”
Williamson noted tribal oral history doesn’t support the idea that the Nez Perce came from anywhere but here.
“We don’t have a story of migrating from other places.”
He said the name Nipehe may be related to a Nez Perce word that a woman or girl would use to refer to a little brother or younger male relative.
“Some have surmised it may be a reference to an early story in which an entire village was inundated by an avalanche, the only survivors were a young boy and a young girl,” he said.
During their work, archaeologists found artifacts such as stone points, scraping tools, charcoal, bones from large mammals and enamel from the tooth of a long extinct species of wild horse that were likely hunted by the people there.
“At that time (the horse) would have been roaming the prairie with mammoths, sabertooth cats and short-faced bears,” said David Sisson, an archaeologist with the Bureau of Land Management based in Cottonwood. “You just don’t find that. We know people were here, we know people were getting those animals, but this is our first real evidence for it.”
Williamson said the horse discovery shows another connection to Nez Perce people.
“We were known in the historic period as horse people, but back 15,000 to 16,000 years ago, we even had a relationship back then, although it may have been much different,” he said. “It’s really significant I think to understand how those relationships with the land and with the resources on the land are very enduring.”
Artifacts found at the lowest layers, about 2 meters below ground, were analyzed using radio carbon dating methods. The ages confirmed earlier work by Davis and his team that the site contained evidence of human occupation that predates the arrival of Clovis people.
At a younger excavation site also at Cooper’s Ferry, the skeletal remains of four wolverines were found.
“That wasn’t expected,” Sisson said. “Those date quite a bit later. Those have nothing to do with the 16,000 (years ago) date.”
Davis said many of the artifacts were tools that had been thrown away or chips of rocks left behind from people making new tools.
“They came to the site and discarded broken tools and made new ones, and then they left with complete pieces. Sort of what archeology is famous for is finding everyone’s junk. Even the chips of rock left behind tell a story,” Davis said. “We can see they were definitely making the kinds of things we expect to be spear points and knives and cutting and stabbing implements.”
He traveled to Japan and compared the tools found at Cooper’s Ferry with some found on the island nation that are associated with former inhabitants considered distinct from the country’s modern-day population.
“What is remarkable is (the tools) look very similar to ones being made on the other side of the Pacific, on Japanese islands about the same time — 15,000 to 13,000 years ago,” Davis said. “People were making the same kind of what is called stemmed spear points. It could mean we are talking about the direct movement of people from the Japanese islands in that part of the world or it could mean ideas are spreading among people.”
Sisson said during the nine summers the team worked at Cooper’s Ferry, about 5,000 members of the public visited the site and learned about the work. Those who stopped by included rafters traveling down the lower Salmon River, civic and school groups, and local people.
“It seems like every day, we had people from 20 different states and always three or four different counties and a lot of local people, which was really nice,” he said.
Throughout the process, the dig team worked with the Nez Perce Tribe, and high school students from the tribe periodically helped perform some of the work.
“We have had historically not always a good relationship with the field of anthropology, but where appropriate, we need to work together to ensure our narrative is part of that,” Williamson said. “Some of this confirms our stories we have passed down for generations and our view is just as valid as any scientific view. Our view is based on things they observed and experienced themselves — our ancestors — I think this is important in telling the overall story about this land.”
