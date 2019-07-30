MOSCOW — A pair of University of Idaho construction projects causing road closures on campus are expected to have an effect on traffic along school corridors through the football season and beyond, university officials said.
Because of numerous closures associated with the construction of the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena and work being done near the intersection of Sixth and Line streets, UI has released a map of suggested routes for fans to take when attending football games this season.
“This is tough, because a lot of folks obviously travel quite a ways to get here and we’re trying to get the word out that it’s not going to be like last year,” said Robert Mitchell, information specialist for UI’s Parking and Transportation Services. “We’re trying to say, ‘OK, figure out where you’re going depending on your permit or your reservation or whatever, and then select the appropriate campus entrance.’ ”
Work related to arena construction will limit access to a large parking lot on the west side of the Kibbie Dome to a single entrance and egress via Stadium Drive — the western entrance to the lot will be closed. In that same space, the eastern portion of a lot traditionally reserved for RV parking will be used as a construction staging area for the arena.
Nearly the entire section of Idaho Avenue just south of the Menard Law Building will be closed and eliminated during construction, other than a small piece connecting Rayburn Street to a visitor lot along the eastern face of the dome. While the arena broke ground in early June and is expected to be completed in time for 2021’s fall semester, the time frame for street closures remains uncertain.
Mitchell said another closure centered on the intersection of Line and Sixth streets to facilitate repairs to subterranean steam tunnels will be ongoing until at least November. As a state-funded project, Mitchell said the timing of the work being done near the intersection is largely out of the UI’s hands.
“Not being a campus project, Sixth and Line street kind of is on its own schedule,” he said. “The good thing is it’s getting done, the bad thing is it’s right during move-in, football games, (etc.)”
While they don’t necessarily affect traffic, Mitchell said there are a number of construction projects that will be underway as the first day of school nears. Recent closures of Stadium Drive and Rayburn Street are expected to be lifted within the next week, but a pedestrian mall south of the library was closed earlier this summer due to a sewer line failure and is not expected to fully reopen for another two to three weeks.
Finally, Mitchell said a series of one-way roads near the school’s Life Sciences Building are slated to be reversed starting Aug. 12. He said Idaho and University avenues between Deakin and Ash streets will reverse directions in an effort to direct vehicular traffic away from pedestrian walkways.
A list of parking updates and closures can be found at UI Parking and Transportation service’s website at www.uidaho.edu/infrastructure/parking.
