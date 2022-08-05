Dick’s Drive-In switches up its fries

The rotating sign at the Lake City Dick’s Drive-In is pictured through a rainy sunroof Thursday in Seattle.

 Seattle Times

SEATTLE — If you get a mushy fry the next time you visit Dick’s Drive-In, don’t blame the cooks: blame the Washington potato shortage.

A delayed harvest and fewer seedlings planted means Washington’s famously fry-able potatoes are in short supply this year. Fries made from any other spuds just aren’t the same.

