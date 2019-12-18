DeVlieg Foundation donates to LCSC center

The DeVlieg Foundation has secured the naming rights to a classroom at Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, now under construction, following a $25,500 donation.
The foundation provides support for engineering programs at colleges and universities.
“The new Lewis-Clark State College CTE program building is an excellent example of what our founders hoped for young people today,” said Janet DeVlieg Pope, of Clarkston, who is the president of the foundation.
The foundation was formed from the success of the DeVlieg Machine Co., which manufactured precision machine tools in the Detroit area. The company was founded in 1945 and grew to more than 400 employees worldwide when it closed in 2000.
LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said the foundation will get the naming rights to the multiuse/flex classroom situated across from the computer numerical control machine shop area.
LCSC has received more than $7 million in donations toward its $10 million fundraising campaign for the new center in the Lewiston Orchards. Most of the college’s technical and industrial division programs will be housed in the facility, which is expected to open in time for the 2020 fall semester.
Pope moved to the area in the 1990s after she purchased a ranch in Idaho County. She previously served on the L-C State Foundation Board.