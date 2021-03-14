Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — David Carey had no problem betting big on two historic buildings last year in downtown McCall, even amid economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whatever the economy, whatever is going on, we’ve invested in this town because we feel strongly about this town,” said Carey, whose family owns Hotel McCall and Jug Mountain Ranch.
Carey closed on deals last July to buy Foresters Club and the former Brown’s Tie and Lumber Co. office, located at 1410 Mill St. near Brown Park, the site of the former sawmill on Payette Lake.
Foresters will remain a bar with a stage, dance floor and music, but will be scaled back from about 5,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet, Carey said.
About 1,500 square feet on the building’s East Lake Street frontage is being converted to leased retail space. Another 1,000 square feet is being converted to office space and storage.
The former mill office will serve as an adjunct of the 21-room Hotel McCall and will be called “The Glass House,” a nod to the building’s 179 windows across 4,100 square feet, Carey said.
Half of The Glass House will be rented as one large suite with four beds and two bathrooms, with the other half providing space for small events, classes and meetings.
The entire building could be rented for larger events, like weddings, Carey said.
The buildings are expected to open this summer after being refurbished and updated with modern wiring, insulation, plumbing and safety features.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Whitman County Superior Court resuming in-person trials Monday
COLFAX — People will return to Whitman County Superior Court for a criminal trial Monday after a nine-month hiatus.
Last July, members of the Whitman County Health District, prosecutor’s office, and defense attorneys, determined to stop in-person trials to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An order was given to suspend them until February 2021.
“I can’t think of another time we have put them on hold ... and I have been here for 20 years,” Whitman County Superior Court Administrator Lorena Lynch said.
The court began holding hearings by Zoom online meeting software or by phone. The only in-person procedures were readiness meetings, where prosecutors, defense attorneys, and a judge determine if all parties are ready for a trial.
The last in-person trial was July 2020. The next in-person trial is set for Monday with Judge Gary Libey presiding.
“This is our first one,” Lynch said.
COVID-19 protections are in place with everyone required to wear a mask and stay a safe distance apart. The distancing is 3 feet, as courts are special. If a person has an issue with the distancing, the judge will resolve it, Lynch said.
Jury selection starts Monday and the trial is scheduled to start the next day. Lynch said potential jurors are to follow instructions and will be vetted in small groups for COVID-19 protection.
“We stage them in groups of 12,” she said.
The trial is to determine if Jason R. Cruz Barrera, 21, of Pullman, is guilty of three counts of residential burglary — domestic violence, three counts of violation of a protection order, and theft in the third degree, according to court records.
An ex-girlfriend told police Barrera allegedly forced his way inside her Pullman apartment when she opened the door Dec. 3, 2019. The victim claims he left when she started screaming, but returned two more times despite her having a protection order against him.
She told police he unlocked her door the last two times, once throwing her keys inside of her apartment, according to court records. The victim was worried Barrera made a copy of her keys when he had them.
Barrera told police he was in the Tri-Cities at the times he was supposedly entering his ex-girlfriend’s home. Police were unable to find anyone who could account for him, according to the police report.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday