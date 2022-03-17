A developer and two landowners who want to build a six-lot subdivision near Swallows Rock are appealing a recent land-use decision made by Asotin County.
According to court documents filed this week on behalf of Marvin Entel, Joyce Uptmor and Carole McDowell, a secondary fire access road to the Grandview Ridge subdivision should not be required for the project to move forward. The petitioners are represented by Clarkston attorney Lucy Dukes.
The Asotin County Commission granted preliminary approval of the subdivision’s long plat Feb. 22, saying a secondary fire access road must be included in the project. The same requirement was listed in the planning commission’s recommendation.
Entel, who is developing the property for landowners Uptmor, of Spokane, and McDowell, of Bremerton, Wash., said the secondary road would cost an estimated $500,000 and service the entire neighborhood made up of “dozens and dozens” of homes built in the decades preceding his application. He and the landowners are “aggrieved and adversely affected” by the commission’s decision, according to court documents.
The Grandview Ridge subdivision, located on the 3000 block of West Grandview Drive, encompasses 73 acres. Plans call for developing five 3-acre lots and one large lot for residences above Swallows Rock.
Court officials said this is the first Land Use Petition Act filed in Asotin County Superior Court in at least 35 years.
The county’s subdivision ordinance doesn’t contain a process for appealing preliminary or final plat decisions made by the commissioners, but the zoning code indicates appeals can be taken to Superior Court, Dukes said in the petition.
Dukes is arguing the commissioners erroneously interpreted the law when they imposed the access road requirement. Adding six lots to an established neighborhood should not have triggered the condition, she said, because the international fire code only requires secondary roads for new developments with 30 dwellings or more.
“They cannot develop the 73-acre property because in order to do so, they must build a secondary fire access road for an entire neighborhood,” Dukes said in the petition. “This road is expected to cost approximately $500,000. The budget for the entire project is $300,000.”
The county has not responded to the petition yet. Outside counsel will be retained to address the issue.
At previous meetings, county leaders said the proposed subdivision is in an area with high fire danger and limited access, and the secondary route off Critchfield Road would have to be maintained. County staff, the Asotin County Fire District and Public Utility District were consulted during the plat process.
