Brian Erickson, the lead detective of the investigation into the shooting death of Samuel Johns, testified and showed evidence at the first-degree murder trial of 17-year-old Demetri Ewing.
The fourth day of the trial began with a long testimony from Erickson, of the Lewiston Police Department, from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
Ewing is accused along with his father, Clyde, of the shooting death of Samuel Johns at his Lewiston home Jan. 8, 2021. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill is presiding over the case.
Erickson’s testimony went into the details of the investigation procedures and evidence found at the crime scene the night of the shooting and at the Ewings’ motel room at the Hacienda Lodge, as well as other materials and video surveillance from the days following the shooting. Erickson said he had more than 30 individuals as persons of interest in the case before ruling them out. During the course of the investigation, there were approximately eight search warrants and law enforcement gathered 148 pieces of evidence.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked Erickson if, based on the evidence, the shooting was random or planned.
“My determination was this was not a random attack,” Erickson said. “This was a planned event that led up to the shooting death of Samuel Johns.”
Erickson received a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021. He was briefed at the scene and went inside the Johns home to get a layout of the crime scene. He also assisted in interviewing nine witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting.
During cross examination, defense attorney Lawrence Moran asked why some people, including witnesses at the scene of the crime, were not listed as suspects. Erickson stated that as the investigation unfolded there was no evidence linking them to the shooting. Moran questioned whether law enforcement and witnesses pointed to the Ewings early on in the investigation, but Erickson said it was the evidence that connected the Ewings to the shooting.
A search warrant signed by a judge allowed law enforcement to collect evidence at the crime scene. The scene was documented with photographs and video recordings before evidence was taken from the scene. During Erickson’s testimony, photos of the evidence were shown to the jury. The jury also saw a diagram of the layout of the Johns home and a diagram of the layout of the home with markers of where evidence was found. Many items of evidence were also given to Erickson and he confirmed that it was evidence from the scene.
The search began in the kitchen, where zip ties fashioned into restraints were found. Photos show the zip ties on the ground in the kitchen.
In the living room, photos showed the body of Johns lying on his back in a large pool of blood around his head and upper torso. His face was also bloody. Johns was laying in front of a bed where his mother slept. When the photo was shown, a family member of Johns sitting in the audience cried out, “Oh my God,” and there were other sobs during Erickson’s description of the state of the body.
There were two shell casings found at the scene and both were sent to a forensic lab for latent print analysis and firearm analysis. Two bullets were also found at the scene. One was found underneath the bed a couple of feet from Johns’ foot. The other was in the wall above the foot of the bed, about 4 feet from the ground — the bullet was eventually pulled from the wall.
Moran questioned why Erickson didn’t try to figure out the trajectory of the bullet, but Erickson said there were too many variables to consider, including the fact that the bullet had passed through the Johns’ body.
Moran also questioned the link between the bullets found and the shell casing, because the bullets were not sent to the lab for testing to confirm if they came from the shell casings. He asked Erickson if he assumed the bullets fired came from the shell casing.
“Yes,” Erickson said. “Common sense and logic tells me those bullets came from the shell casings.”
On Jan. 12, 2021, a search warrant signed by a judge was executed at Room 126 at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston. Photos were shown to the jury and numerous pieces of evidence were given to Erickson to confirm they were the items taken from the Ewings’ motel room. Moran objected to the photos and evidence of the Ewings’ room, saying the search warrant was improperly granted. Gaskill overruled the motion but Moran kept a continuing objection during the display of evidence for the court record.
Erickson found evidence including three bicycles, several zip ties, electrical tape, duct tape, a cellphone, cans of fluorescent green and pink spray paint, and a black backpack with a spent shell casing, which was sent for labs for latent print and firearm analysis. Erickson said the casing matched the same shell casing found at the crime scene.
There was also a Walmart receipt found for Jan. 5, 2021, that referenced a full-zip black sweatshirt as one of the items purchased, and Erickson connected it to video surveillance of the Ewings purchasing that item on that day.
However, Erickson reported law enforcement didn’t find the black sweatshirts and didn’t find a gun.
A few days after the search of the Ewings’ room at the Hacienda Lodge, on Jan. 14, 2021, law enforcement collected property that Demetri and Clyde had on their person when they were detained and later arrested. Photos of the property of Demetri Ewing were shown to the jury and Erickson was presented with the evidence, which he confirmed were the items taken from Demetri Ewing. The items included two neck gaiters masks, a headlamp, a two-way radio with an earpiece, black gloves, two knives and a triple-A battery. The neck gaiters and gloves were sent to labs for gunshot residue testing.
Clyde Ewing’s property included two black neck gaiters, cans of bear mace and pepper spray, a two-way radio with an earpiece, knives, a cellphone, a camouflage hat and a wallet, containing his Nez Perce Tribal ID and his Washington EBT card. Erickson noted that the EBT card was used for the Walmart purchases made on Jan. 5, 2021.
Clothes from Clyde and Demetri Ewing were taken into evidence, some were sent for gunshot residue testing. Some of the clothing found on Clyde and Demetri Ewing matched Walmart video surveillance from Jan. 1 and Jan. 5, 2021.
Moran objected to both submissions of evidence and argued that Clyde Ewing’s clothing should be inadmissible because it’s not relevant to Demetri Ewing’s case. The court was cleared of the jury and Smith argued that two individuals were reported as suspects and it linked Demetri Ewing to the Walmart video after his identity was questioned in testimony Wednesday. Gaskill then admitted the evidence under the continuing objection of Moran.
Later in February, both Ewings were swabbed for DNA and biological samples after securing a court order. Demetri Ewing also received a court order for palm prints.
