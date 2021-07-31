An updated agenda released this week details how Monday’s House Ethics Committee hearing regarding Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, will proceed.
The meeting will begin with opening statements from the committee counsel and members, as well as from Giddings.
That will be followed by the presentation of two complaints, both of which allege Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming” a member of the Idaho House when she posted information on her Facebook page identifying a 19-year-old House intern who accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
One of the complaints also alleges that Giddings misrepresented her actions while testifying under oath during an April 29 hearing on von Ehlinger.
The five-member committee then will present evidence and witnesses identified during its preliminary investigation of the complaints. Giddings will have an opportunity to question those witnesses, and present her own evidence and witnesses.
After the committee questions her witnesses, it will discuss the complaints and potentially vote on a recommendation. Depending on time, the hearing may continue Tuesday.
The committee could vote to dismiss the complaints, or recommend that Giddings be reprimanded, censured or even expelled. Any recommendation would need to be approved by the full House.
Giddings has previously described the complaints as “dirty politics,” saying they’re being orchestrated by House Speaker Scott Bedke, her rival in next year’s lieutenant governor’s race. Bedke disputes that, noting that both complaints were submitted before either of them announced they were running for lieutenant governor.
More than a third of House members signed off on the complaints, including 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.
Monday’s hearing begins at 8 a.m. PDT. It will be streamed live online, at idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, also announced this week that a public gathering and press conference will take place on the Statehouse steps at noon Monday to protest efforts by private employers to require that workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. The group wants lawmakers to come back into session to pass legislation prohibiting such practices.
Giddings has been a vocal opponent of vaccine requirements, both in schools and in the workplace.