First responders in Lewiston rescued a woman from drowning in one of the duck ponds at Kiwanis Park on Snake River Avenue Saturday night.
A news release from the Lewiston Police Department said a report of a woman suffering a mental health crisis came in around 10:30 p.m. Responding officers found the 39-year-old near one of the ponds and she jumped in, according to the news release.
She refused to swim back to the officers, so Lewiston Fire Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office personnel deployed cold-water rescue equipment, with deputies Derek Bigger and Darin McKenzie swimming out to the woman and bringing her to the bank.
The woman showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Clarkston Fire Department also assisted in the rescue, according to the news release.