SULTAN, Wash. — Everyone in Sultan knows Brett Nichols by another name: Santa.

Most of the year, Nichols, 50, is a custodian at Sultan High School in the small town 40 miles northeast of Seattle. But come winter, he grows out his beard and dons a handmade Santa suit, with a bit of leopard print in the fur collar for flair. He poses for Christmas cards and gathers all the Christmas wishes from the kids of Sultan.

Tags

Recommended for you