Despite big jump, Little resists calls for stricter measures

Idaho health districts reported at least 27 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, but Gov. Brad Little focused on relaxing state health care rules rather than imposing restrictions on residents.
Health districts have reported a total of 77 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That includes 20 in Ada County, seven more than Sunday; five in Canyon, an increase of two; and 36 in Blaine, an increase of 15. Blaine County has the most cases in the state.
Little announced at a news conference that the state will waive some requirements for health care workers to allow former and retired caregivers to return to the field in an effort to boost the number of medical professionals. Little said he went to state officials Friday in an effort to improve access to medical resources, as well as increasing the number of medical professionals.
“I asked them to place specific emphasis on increasing the health care provider capacity and reducing barriers to health care access,” Little said Monday.
Little said state officials found 125 rules to waive that would streamline the effort to increase the number of health care workers and expand options in Idaho. He also said the state will be expanding the use of telecommunications in order to improve medical care, through so-called telehealth.
When asked why he was not putting tighter restrictions in place statewide, such as a ban on dining-in at restaurants, Little said it’s because no two places in the state are alike.
“If we have an area where there’s a big risk, that’s the proper thing,” Little said.
Little also addressed the lack of testing statewide, saying he and officials are concerned, and acknowledged that there are likely more cases than have been reported.
Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist, said during the press conference that officials learned Monday morning that some drive-thru clinics were testing only about one in 10 people.
“Some of that is due to the criteria for testing,” Hahn said. “So people are coming up and they’re just worried, but they’re asymptomatic. They’re not being tested, but that doesn’t mean they should get tested, so it’s a complicated question.”
The governor also announced that Medicaid has suspended copay requirements in order to ease that financial burden. Little said that those with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, will be allowed to refill their medications to up to 90 days.
He added that the state will be extending the filing deadline for state taxes by 60 days, to June 15.
TNS