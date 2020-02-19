Design work for an interchange at the Clearwater River Casino is on track to be completed in time for the next round of grant opportunities that will be available this spring, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.
The Aht’Wy interchange, complete with ramps and an overpass, has been determined to be the best long-term solution to improve safety on U.S. Highway 12/95 and Nez Perce Drive at the Clearwater River Casino. ITD is helping to design the project and would assume control of the interchange to maintain it once it is built, ITD Public Information Officer Megan Sausser said.
The project is estimated to cost $17 million, Sausser said. It is a coordinated effort by the Nez Perce Tribe, J-U-B Engineering and ITD.
“Grant opportunities typically become available in April or May, with recipients notified in June or July,” Sausser said. “The most optimistic schedule could include bidding of the project, once funding is secured, in October, with construction in 2021.”
Construction of the project is estimated to take two years, Sausser said. However, funding for the project does not currently exist.
Last year the Nez Perce Tribe applied for, but was not awarded, the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant, a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program. Nez Perce County used the same grant program to secure $15.7 million for the replacement of Cherrylane Bridge, Sausser said.
The casino access site has seen numerous injury and fatal crashes, typically from drivers failing to yield as they cross four lanes of highway while exiting the casino.
Idaho State Police responded to an injury accident at the south entrance to the casino Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., Idaho State Police Sgt. Ken Yount said.
Kanin J. Morrell, 23, of Lapwai, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and was listed in fair condition as of Tuesday evening, according to a nursing supervisor at the hospital. Morrell failed to yield to oncoming traffic when he was entering the highway in his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, Yount said.
Morrell’s car was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet C15 pickup driven by Guy W. Broncheau, 45, of Lapwai. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. The investigation is ongoing, Yount said.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.