Derek Brandes, former WWCC president, dies

A former president of Walla Walla Community College died Friday after a battle with lung cancer.
Derek Brandes became the systemwide president of WWCC in 2016.
“Derek was a tireless advocate for student success, and he led the college for four years prior to resigning last month to focus on his health and family. Everyone who met Derek was touched by his kindness and generosity of spirit, and he will be deeply missed,” said Tim Burt, chairman of the WWCC board of trustees. “We send our sympathy, thoughts, and prayers to Derek’s wife Cate, their son, Dawson, and their many friends and extended family members.”
Brandes resigned from his position in March. At that time, Chad Hickox was named the acting president, as the board conducted a search for a new leader.