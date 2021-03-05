EUGENE, Ore. — The state has fined a wood treatment plant here more than $200,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations regulators say occurred over the past five years.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines for violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated storm water in 2019.
DEQ also is ordering the company to create plans for investigating and sampling to better understand and mitigate the environmental impacts of the violations.
J.H. Baxter & Co. can request a hearing to dispute DEQ’s claims.
The plant has operated since the 1940s and has a history of problems. Most recently, DEQ and the Oregon Health Authority investigated elevated levels of dioxins, a group of toxic chemical compounds, in soil samples taken as part of a 2019 cleanup mandate at the plant.